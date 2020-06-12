This Thursday, through a virtual event, Sony presented its new console: PlayStation 5, with a vertical design in black and white

Sony presented its new game console at a digital event this Thursday, PlayStation 5 (PS5), which is held vertically, has an elegant black and white design and is accompanied by a I send DualSense to fully exploit haptic technology.

The Japanese company showed images of the console for the first time after spending more than an hour exhibiting the portfolio of video games that will accompany it this year and the beginning of next, and which include, among many others, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, GTA V, Gran Turismo 7, NBA 2K21, Hitman III and Oddworld Soulstorm.

In time for Christmas time

The PS5 will hit the market in time for 2020 Christmas campaign and presents as main technical specifications an eight-core processor AMD Zen 2, an AMD RDNA GPU and an SSD with 825 GB of storage and a performance of 5.5 GB per second.

When it comes to graphics and sounds, the console Sony can reproduce image quality 8K, 4K at 120Hz and 3D audio.

From Sony also explained that the game console will be released in two different versions: a model standard and one of digital machine which will be accompanied by a three-dimensional camera.

As for the games, the company exhibited a mix of classic sagas with newer titles and independent productions, with several minutes dedicated to each one and with hardly any intervention from the presenters, leaving the games “they will speak for themselves”As promised at the start of the event.

A black Spider-Man

One of the surprises of the day was the Insomniac video game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, in which the arachnid hero is black, and that will come out in late 2020.

In the minutes that were shown during the presentation this Thursday, the spider man appeared jumping between skyscrapers, kicking his rivals in the face and saving a girl.

Another novelty was the last installment of the Oddworld universe, Oddworld: Soulstorm, in which the protagonist, Abe, lead the rest of Mudokons in the course of many adventures, each one more dangerous than the last.

The latest installment of the action game stood out among the classics Grand Theft Auto, GTA V, which will arrive on the Sony console in 2021 “expanded and improved”, and which those who have bought GTA V for PlayStation 4 can upgrade for free.

The classics, always present

Also pulling from the classic warehouse, the PS5 will feature a favorite of motor racing lovers, Gran Turismo, with the seventh installment of the saga, Gran Turismo 7.

As for entertainment for the whole family, the new console from Sony will feature Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Sackboy! A Big Adventure, which promise to make the most of the full graphic and gameplay potential of the PS5.

Lovers sports video games They also had their space in the presentation this Thursday, with NBA 2K21, presented by the digital version of the basketball player of the New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson.

Third installment of the adventures of Agent 47

Another of the most interesting titles that will accompany the PS5 on its landing is Hitman III, the third installment of the adventures of agent 47 and that the developer IO Interactive assured that it will end the series.

“This is the largest generational transformation the industry has ever seen. These experiences will transform the way we see, play and feel video games ”, promised during the presentation the president and CEO of Sony Interactive EntertainmentJim Ryan.

At the moment, the price of the PS5 and the exact date of its release are unknown.

With information from .