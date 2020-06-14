The console will be accompanied by a new dualsense controller to increase the experience with haptic technology

SAN FRANCISCO.- The Japanese multinational Sony showed this Thursday at a digital event his new video game console, the Playstation 5 (PS5), which is held vertically, has an elegant black and white design and is accompanied by a controller DualSense to fully exploit haptic technology.

The Japanese company showed images of the console for the first time after spending more than an hour exhibiting the portfolio of video games that will accompany it during this year and the beginning of next, and which include, among many others, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, GTA V, Gran Turismo 7, NBA 2K21, Hitman iii and Oddworld Soulstorm.

ON TIME FOR THE CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN

The PS5 will hit the market in time for the 2020 Christmas campaign and features as main technical specifications an AMD Zen 2 eight-core processor, an AMD RDNA GPU and an SSD with 825 GB of storage and a performance of 5.5 GB per second. .

When it comes to graphics and sounds, the console Sony It can reproduce 8K image quality, 4K at 120 Hz and 3D audio.

Since Sony They also explained that the game console will be released in two different versions: a standard model and a digital machine that will be accompanied by a three-dimensional camera.

As for the games, the company exhibited a mix of classic sagas with newer titles and independent productions, with several minutes dedicated to each one and with little intervention from the presenters, leaving the games to « speak for themselves » as promised to the start of the event.

A SPIDER-MAN OF BLACK RACE

One of the surprises of the day was the Insomniac video game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, in which the arachnid hero is black, and which will be released in late 2020.

In the minutes that were shown during the presentation on Thursday, the spider man appeared jumping between skyscrapers, kicking his rivals in the face and saving a girl.

Another novelty was the latest installment in the Oddworld universe, Oddworld: Soulstorm, in which the protagonist, Abe, leads the rest of Mudokons in the course of many adventures, each more dangerous than the last.

Highlighted among the classics is the latest installment of the action game Grand Theft Auto, GTA V, which will reach the console of Sony in 2021 « expanded and improved », and to whom those who have bought GTA V for PlayStation 4 they can update for free.

THE CLASSICS, ALWAYS PRESENT

Also pulling the warehouse of classics, the PS5 will feature the favorite of motor racing lovers, Gran Turismo, with the seventh installment in the saga, Gran Turismo 7.

As for entertainment for the whole family, the new console from Sony will feature Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Sackboy! A Big Adventure, which promise to make the most of the full graphic and gameplay potential of the PS5.

Lovers of sports video games also had their space in the presentation this Thursday, with NBA 2K21, presented by the digital version of New Orleans Pelicans basketball player Zion Williamson.