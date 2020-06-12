Today was the big day, Sony was risking many things in this event dedicated to PS5, an event that, frankly, has had a fairly mediocre development and that has been saved “in extremis” Thanks, above all, to the final icing that the Japanese company has left us, and that is that we have finally been able to know the final design of the PS5.

Sony has presented PS5, and as we can see in the images, the design is quite careful and has, as we expected, a line with small nuances reminiscent of PS4. Sony you didn’t have to go for a compact PC chassis As Microsoft did with Xbox Series X, it has managed to solve the problems posed by the development kit and has successfully combined the blue, white and black colors that we saw when it introduced the DualSense.

The surprise has been capital when Sony has confirmed that it will launch two versions of PS5, one with optical drive (Blu-ray 4K) and another fully digital, a movement that, as many of our readers will remember, Microsoft carried out at the time with the Xbox One All Digital. It can be expected that the sale price of the version without optical drive is at least between 50 and 100 euros cheaper than the version with an optical drive, but there is still nothing definitive. Both consoles will have a common specification base, consisting of:

Zen 2 processor 8 cores and 16 threads at 3.5 GHz (maximum).

Radeon RDNA 2 GPU with 2,304 shaders at a maximum of 2.23 GHz.

Hardware accelerated ray tracing.

16 GB of unified GDDR6 memory

825 GB SSD with a speed of up to 5.5 GB / s (uncompressed data).

3D Tempest sound chip.

DualSense controller with haptic response.

PS5 has a pending account with games

And quite large, since we have seen a pretty decaf event loaded with indie games and of titles that not only have not finished showing the real potential of the console, but were also limited, for the most part, to CGI sequences and preset game scenes, with all that this entails.

Among the most interesting we have Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a game that has demonstrated the potential that the new generation will offer thanks to the SSD and the almost total suppression of load times. Look at the trailer, changes between dimensions are instantaneous, and leave us totally new scenarios without interruptions. Without a doubt what I liked the most, and frankly the only thing that really surprised me.

The presentation of Resident Evil 8 Village was also a pleasant surprise. At a graphic level the game looks wonderful, and shows a considerable jump in front of Resident Evil 7. Horizon II Forbidden West and the Demon’s Souls remake have been two other important titles that, like the previous ones, Sony decided to reserve for the end.

In general lines the conclusion is clear, too much CGI and canned game scenes, and nothing truly surprising beyond the changes in dimensions that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart presents. At the end of the day I think it is understandable, since PS5 uses technology that, with the exception of the SSD, was available on PC for quite some time.

To finish we leave you a compilation with the most important videos of the event dedicated to PS5 that Sony has uploaded to its YouTube channel.

