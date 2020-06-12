The giant of Minato presents in Spain its new Sony Xperia 10 II, its most attractive mobile in years, which will cost 369 euros starting.

Talk about the mobile division of Sony It is nowadays talking about nostalgia, almost like when we mentioned an HTC that questions its immediate future in the sector, and that is that the Japanese giant has not managed straighten the course in a strategic market like that of smartphones, where much has always been expected of a leading firm in consumer electronics and multimedia products.

The truth is that already in the last year, 2019, Sony was clearly stamped with almost ridiculous sales figures, but it seems that this year 2020 has brought renewed energy both one and the other, because HTC plans to return to the ring of mobile phones two years later and the Minato firm has just presented in Spain to its new Xperia 10 II, the latter with the merit of having become its most attractive smartphone in years … Stay tuned to Sony’s proposal!

And it happened to Sony what happened to many giants in this industry, their weight made it difficult for them to adapt more than others, and time lost in such a volatile market left Chinese manufacturers free like Lenovo, Huawei, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Xiaomi, Redmi or Vivo to eat the part of the cake that once belonged to Sony, LG or HTC.

The new Ambient Flow design arrived late and lacking, but Sony has been polishing and simplifying it for this Xperia 10 II that now lands in Spain to continue the trends of a market that awaited you with open arms, Sony and all its technology and classic firms in the sector: Trilumino OLED panels with X-Reality Engine, Walkman with ClearAudio or cameras with Exmor RS sensor and Cyber-shot technology.

Be that as it may, we have to say that yes, Sony, because this Xperia 10 II retains all the good work of the Japanese at a price that will allow it to compete better than ever … The market will pass judgment, but the news is encouraging!

This is the new Sony Xperia 10 II, what does Sony’s most compensated proposal offer us?

In this I have no doubts, For me, Sony is not attacking the high-end directly and thus offering the highest quality in medium cut, but this time at a more attractive price than usual and without giving up the best DNA made by Sony.

I also dare to affirm it despite the fact that the Xperia 1 II 5G is on the exit ramp also with Zeiss optics and a lot to tell us, but it is that surely the top of the range comes with a price too much further from what the consumer is willing to pay , and that will detract from its appeal and credibility.

I have to say that I do love Sony, I have had several since its first Xperia S after taking the joint venture one hundred percent, but it is that years ago the Japanese did not surprise me as they did with this Xperia 10 II, which goes directly to my list of recommendations:

Sony Xperia 10 II

Features and technical specifications

Dimensions157 x 69 x 8.2 mm

Weight 115 grams

Screen: 6-inch Wide OLED screen with FHD + resolution and 21: 9 aspect ratio

Pixel density 2,520 x 1,080 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM4 GB

Android 10 operating system

Storage 128 GB

Cameras Triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. On the front, 8-megapixel selfie camera

Battery 3600 mAh

Others Water resistance, 3.5mm headphone jack

In fact, is that I had no doubts in quality of construction and finishes, nor in software Although Sony has stopped spending resources working with Google and the community to bring AOSP to their mobile phones and offer Android Beta programs, since the Sony brand ensures that the work in construction will be exquisite and his Xperia UI was already one of the most elegant and fluid on the market, without bloatware and with the added value of great multimedia section of Sony and its sub brands.

Yes I had more doubts about hardware and prices, because since Minato they had accustomed us to high costs to justify its high quality, but this time you can have solvent hardware, more than proven and with proven experience, with a triple camera and all the DNA of Sony for only 369 euros in retail price, a price that you can even lower in some online retailers that already list discounts to the latest member of the Xperia … What more can you ask for if you are a Sony fan or do not completely trust Chinese brands?

