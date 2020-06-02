By Sebastian Quiroz

06/01/2020 1:44 pm

Sony has revealed that the event scheduled for June 4, dedicated to the future of PlayStation 5 gaming, has been indefinitely postponed. The company has mentioned that this is not the right time for a presentation of this type, and they prefer to go back a bit and offer the space to the voices that need to be heard today, referring to the social movements and protests that are developing in the United States. United.

This was what the company commented in a statement on Twitter:

“We understand that gamers around the world are excited about the PS5, but we don’t feel like the time is right to celebrate it, for now we want to step back and allow other more important voices to be heard.”

pic.twitter.com/ZAY8StN0EU – PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 1, 2020

At the moment it is unknown when this event could take place. Considering the current situation in the United States, this was a wise decision by the company.. Over the weekend, Sony issued a couple of statements proclaiming itself against racism and supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Originally, Sony had planned to hold an event next Thursday, June 4 dedicated to revealing more information about the games coming to PlayStation 5. Hopefully the company will once again talk about its future in a couple of weeks or months.

Via: PlayStation

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

