Sony plans to connect Spider-Man spin-offs to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A few days ago we announced that after ‘Morbius’ and ‘Venom: There will be slaughter’, Sony was already planning other Spider-Man spin-offs and that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be Kraven the Hunter in a solo movie. A new project to revitalize the cinematographic rights of the Marvel character that they still own, even if they share Tom Holland with Disney for the Avengers saga. So far not even the character’s main movies, namely ‘Homecoming’ and ‘Far From Home’, have had any connection to these villain origin movies, but according to Variety, this could change.

In an interview with Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Motion Picture Group, the executive dropped that it would be “exciting” if Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom were to meet: “In fact, there is a plan”, He says. “I think now maybe it’s becoming a little clearer to people where we are going and I think when ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ comes out, it will be even more apparent.” At this point it is no secret that ‘No Way Home’ will introduce us to the multiverse and will include the incarnations of the character of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and also Alfred Molina returns as Octopus after 2004’s ‘Spider-Man 2’.

This multiverse will allow Holland’s Spider-Man to live in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the same time and to recognize the rest of the productions that Sony has made over the years.

There is future

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ opens on December 17, 2021 and is the last of the films in the agreement between Marvel and Sony to share the character. When Panitch is asked about the character’s future, he sounds pretty optimistic: “The best thing is that we have an excellent relationship with Kevin Feige,” he says. “There is an incredible sandbox to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s good for us and our Marvel characters, and I think they think the same on their side. But we have a great relationship. There are many opportunities, I think, that are going to happen. “

“Wait until you see the new ‘Venom’. You will not miss Spider-Man”, says Panitch in the interview and in Spain ‘Venom: There will be slaughter’ hits theaters on August 10 while ‘Morbius’ with Jared Leto was delayed until January 21, 2022.