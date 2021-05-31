Sony Pictures president confirms that Spider-Man and Venom could meet in the near future

In comics and animated series, one of the best-known enemy couples within Marvel is that of Spider-Man and Venom. In 2007 Spider-Man 3 – 63% gave the public the opportunity to see this meeting in live-action, from the arrival of the symbiote that takes Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) until the alien takes over Eddie Brock (Topher Grace) . It was until 2018 when the character returned to the big screen now under the interpretation of Tom Hardy in Venom – 35%.

Although the objective of Sony Pictures at that time was only to give the villain his own solo film, it was still somewhat difficult to find any reference to Spider-Man, especially since, although it still belongs to the company, it He shares it with Marvel Studios and is part of the MCU. In the timeline of the Ruben Fleischer-directed film, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker faced the events of Avengers: Infinity War – 79%.

Everything that happened in the Russo brothers film had no repercussions for Venom because they are different universes, but many would like these two characters to face each other on the big screen. Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is starting to play with the concept of the multiverse, you will have the opportunity to meet popular villains from the Sony universe: Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

This would be the ideal opportunity for Brock to Tom hardy have an epic encounter with Holland’s Parker, as the Spiderverse begins to show itself as in the comics or as in Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%. In an interview with Variety, the president of Sony Motion Picture Group, Sanford panitch, he assured that they are thinking about the possibility of reuniting the characters, although they are not yet clear when it will happen, but it may be after what happens in No way home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

We don’t really think of our 900 characters as the Spidey-verse. We have a universe with Marvel. The volume of characters we have, you know, wait till you see this next Venom. [Y] don’t miss Spider-Man … it would be exciting if they meet, right?

Although Panitch did not make the plans very clear, he assured that it was important to be vigilant Spider-Man: No Way Home to witness the surprises to come. On the other hand, the president assured that they were not really affected by the fact that Marvel Studios had a separate universe from theirs, which at first did cause them a bit of conflict when the character was introduced in Captain America: Civil War – 90%. In fact, he commented that this opens up even more possibilities for them to use many other Marvel characters that they have in their catalog.