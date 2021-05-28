Sony Pictures is not for sale

Although lately the big movie studios are merging, it seems that Sony Pictures is still on its own, at least for now.

Some time ago Disney started buying everything that moved, like Pixar, Marvel studios, LucasFilm or FOX, now we know that Discovery has merged with Warner Bros and finally Amazon has stayed with MGM. All these movements move a lot of money, but even so in Sony Pictures has no plans to sell.

The CEO of Sony Group, Yoshida Kenichiro has made it clear in a recent interview:

“There is a drastic realignment in the media industry, but I think our strategy of creating content as an independent studio while working with multiple partners will work.”

Although they are an independent study, Sony Pictures will transfer its contents to streaming platforms such as Netflix or Disney Plus.

“I think the reason we were able to sign good deals with Netflix and Disney is because they were drawn to our PlayStation Productions portfolio. We can strengthen our ability to create content through this collaboration across the group. ” Yoshida said.

These are the next movies from the movie studios.

In 2021 they can mean a great year for Sony Pictures because they will release movies that will surely raise a lot of money, despite the fact that theaters are not at full capacity.

Upcoming releases of Sony Pictures with the date of arrival in cinemas:

Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run – July 16, 2021

Escape Room 2: You’re dying to get out – July 30, 2021

Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformanía – August 13, 2021

Malnazidos – September 24, 2021

Venom: There will be carnage – October 8, 2021

Way down – November 12, 2021

Ghostbusters: Beyond – December 3, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 17, 2021

Morbius – January 28, 2022

So for now it is normal that they do not want to join any other film studio. But yes Sony Pictures change your mind, sure that offers will not be lacking.