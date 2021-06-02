Sony Pictures is developing a film about Black Cat

Some time ago Sony Pictures embarked on the development of a film starring simultaneously by Black Cat and Silver Sable. A film that ended up being discarded and evolved towards the idea of ​​a series. However, few steps forward had been taken. Even last year, director Gina Prince-Bythewood who was in charge of the project acknowledged that the future of Silver & Black without Spider-Man was still being considered.

The new rumor that arrives points in the line that the studio would have decided to go ahead with a solo project for Felicia Hardy, alias Black Cat. The information comes from The Hashtag Show, who claims to have seen a script by a small screenwriter- indie director; which had a solid debut in 2017 and had another success in 2019. This new script has undergone a rewrite, but we do have the fundamental details of that script and they would remain unchanged.

It would be an origin story for the character. Thus, we would see Felicia with her father, Walter Hardy. Her father’s disappearance will make her start to fend for herself, but a larger conspiracy will develop over time. The The film’s main antagonist will be Chameleon / Camaleon, with the villain Kirk Donaghue / Blaze as a hitman.

On an interesting note, it is said that a major change is going to be made to Felicia’s origin story. A change that could even upset fans. In the comics, at first she pretended to convey bad luck with previously prepared scenarios. Later, he gained this ability thanks to some machinations of the Kingpin.

Finally, although the casting has not started, it is said that Sony is interested in recovering the actress Felicity Jones, who played Felicia in “The Amazing Spider-Man: The Power of Electro.” However, it is said that there will be no tangible connection to that version, but both the director and Sony are interested in working with it. For Walter Hardy, the study has in mind Sam elliot (“Road House”, “The Hero”, “Ghost Rider”).

(news in writing)

Via information | That Hashtag Show