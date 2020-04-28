Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Today has been a bittersweet day for PlayStation fans and fans of The Last of Us, as the company confirmed the game’s new release date, but also confirmed that spoilers are circulating on the Internet. This can be a very bad thing for gamers and as Sony and PlayStation appear they are interested in making players not come across various desired game related content.

We know this thanks to a patent registered a couple of years ago (via Video Games Chronicle), but that until now had come out. It explains how a “cross-platform spoiler blocking service” would work and how users would benefit from this technology.

According to the information, the patent belongs to Sony Interactive Entertainment and could distinguish elements that could contain important data in the video game plot, in addition to blocking them.

The system would represent a barrier against spoilers

The operation would be simple: the system could identify information in the form of “lore, a trophy, user-generated content, an activity, a character, a weapon, an entity, an environment, a response, an action, an effect, a location, a video, a community discussion, a level, an item, a character, and character stats, ”and would identify data that could be spoilers based on an analysis of what users have played.

As a result, the system would not display this revealing information to users, similar to what happens with hidden trophies. Similarly, players may allow the content of that spoiler to be displayed.

Also, developers could mark certain information as spoilers so that players can see it without filters until they discover it in-game for themselves.

This tool would go a long way in preventing users from ruining the quality of the gaming experience by watching them so that they can participate in community discussions without fear of encountering unwanted plot revelations.

“Avoiding spoilers is of primary importance in narrative-based games. Spoilers can prevent users from taking a deep interest in the gaming community until those players complete the title, limiting their level of interest with that community, ”the patent reads.

Unfortunately, this system is not yet available

As we mentioned, this is part of a patent, which could never be implemented on a Sony console. Perhaps today is when it is most required, as one of the main exclusive games on the way for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us: Part II, has begun to leak online and spoilers are an important part of the game that could ruin the surprise. and the overall experience.

That said, the only way to get around this is to stay away from all kinds of content related to The Last of Us on the Internet. You can not miss this guide that LEVEL UP prepared in order to tell you about various tools that could help you avoid spoilers, but do not check the comments, you can find possible spoilers for the game. We recommend that you follow this measure on other sites and discussions, as well as YouTube videos.

What do you think of this patent? Would you like Sony to implement this feature on their consoles? Tell us in the comments.

Since we talked about Sony patents related to its games, we told you that a patent recently emerged that indicates that Sony is interested in creating a company robot for gamers. There is another one that defines a system that could suggest users to pay for microtransactions. You can find more news related to Sony by checking this page.

