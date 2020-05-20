         Sony patents a pop-up system to have front speakers hidden in the phone frames

In recent years, the mobile market has been bringing different concepts to the table, many of them brought to reality, which have revolved around the same idea: maximize visible screen space to boost multimedia power on mobile phones. Thus we have seen more elongated screens of the account, now completely normal, and systems such as pop-ups to hide the front cameras in the frame of the phone.

Sony’s latest patent seems to be heading towards the same goal, although in this case the Japanese seem to want to bring the concept of cameras that are hidden to multimedia equipment. Specifically, to the speakers of the phone. The latest patent issued by the Japanese factory shows us a stereo speaker kit that hides in short phone frames and unfold at will.

A very curious system for ‘gaming’

As usual, the LetsGoDigital team was in charge of locating a patent that Sony filed two seasons ago, in 2018, but that was published just a few days ago. A patent that shows a phone whose screen goes practically from corner to corner of it because it does not have any type of cut in it. The reason? Than the front camera and speakers are hidden under the phone.

As can be seen from the schematics, the front camera occupies the top frame of the phone along with one of the speakers of the device and it would be activated automatically when we open said camera from the application itself, to take selfies, or from any other app such as video calls, etc. It is what is called “Pop-up” in the sketches, playing here with the fact that we are talking about the upper frame of the phone.

But this patent also shows how at the bottom of the device we would also have a second speaker that would be activated, as seen in the designs, when making calls, for example, or when playing any type of sound on the device. Would a rather curious system to take advantage of it in games, although it would have to be solved how to make it comfortable when holding the phone in a horizontal position, since the two deployed frames would go directly against our hands.

Another theoretical problem posed by this design, since the resolution is not appreciated, would be that of where to put the USB C connector. Perhaps in the same lower frame, moving the piece along with the speaker, or perhaps taking it to one of the side frames. What would favor, all things being said, the position to play with the phone in landscape format during charging. We will see if this design finally becomes a future phone, but at the moment it seems to us a rather curious way of hiding the speakers of the device and thus having front stereo sound giving all the prominence to the screen.

