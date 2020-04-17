Sony is currently working on the launch of PlayStation 5, its new generation console. However, it seems that he has other projects up his sleeve related to the world of video games. We tell you this since a peculiar patent of the company has just come to light.

According to the details, Sony would be working on a companion robot for gamers. The documents indicate that it would be a self-contained device that would react to the emotions of users during their gaming sessions.

This would be the companion robot for gamers

The record was found at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent shows a person accompanied by a peculiar device while enjoying a game session.

The information indicates that the robot would be able to communicate in some way and could move its arms, legs and head to demonstrate its emotions and react to those of the players. Also, its autonomous value and its ability to even sit in the chair by itself is highlighted.

The interesting thing is that the robot could play with one person, which would be ideal to enjoy multiplayer modes at all times. The patent mentions the existence of a kind of “unit of feelings”, which could detect users’ emotions.

Thus, the robot could measure the joy, surprise, anger or love that players feel. This will be possible thanks to a biological sensor that would monitor the heart rate and sweating of the players.

One of the main functions of the robot would be to motivate people to play. “The affinity of the user with the robot is expected to increase and the motivation to play a title is reinforced by the robot seeing the game with the user and being happy or sad with him,” says part of the patent. Below I leave you the image of the document.

The registration also indicates that the device could be used as a company to enjoy movies, television shows or any other type of multimedia content. The robot would have a “love index” that would change depending on the way the user speaks to the device.

Finally, the patent mentions the possibility of interacting with a digital version of this robot using virtual reality. It should be mentioned that Sony has not confirmed the launch of this project, which for now is only a patent and could never come true.

