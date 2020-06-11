By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

06/11/2020 9:20 am

Sometimes multiplayer games host people who simply cannot cope with the fact that they are losing, so they decide to log out and apply the infamous “ragequit”. Good, A recent Sony patent seems to have finally found a way to prevent these games from ending unexpectedly, even when your opponent is no longer present.

Reddit users recently discovered a Sony patent, which suggests that artificial intelligence might one day take over if your opponent abandons a multiplayer game. This is how it is described:

“When the first player leaves or stops responding before the multiplayer game is complete, the first player is replaced by a computer simulated version of the first player who selects his actions based on the odds calculated from the tracked actions from the first player. The multiplayer game can continue without interruption or interruption, and the style of play of the first player is conserved ”.

This means that if we take a fighting game, for example, this technology would allow a showdown to continue even if your opponent left, either by ragequit or an unfortunate disconnect, by tracking their previous movements and replicating how they would play in the next few minutes.

Now, it is important to note that, like many patents, this can only be a way of ensuring a certain idea, and does not mean that it will be, or sometimes its function will be different. However, it is very interesting that this type of problem in multiplayer games can be solved.

On related topics, Amazon has confirmed that the price leaked from the PlayStation 5 is false.

Via: Patent Scope

J. K. Rowling defends his transphobic comments

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.