Sony filed a new patent for a device that caught the attention of many. Curiously, it was not for presenting something really novel, but simply reminded of an Xbox One function that was lost with the passage of updates.

As noted in The Game Post, Sony filed a new patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization. With it, he patented an Information Processing Device, or Spanish, in Spanish.

According to the information presented, it is a device that presents a main screen with the most important content, as well as a secondary screen with different content. The interesting thing is that the device can be ordered to change modes to receive operations from the secondary screen. Doing so highlights the second screen.

It is worth mentioning that, at the moment, it is unknown what this patent is for, but it seems to be intended for PlayStation devices. It is also important to note that it is likely that in the end it will never be used and that Sony has only registered its technology.

A device reminiscent of Xbox Snap

If you bought an Xbox One at the beginning of the generation, the image presented by the patent, as well as its function, is likely to remind you of something. We refer to Xbox Snap, a feature of Xbox One that worked as Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode

It was a feature designed to be used in conjunction with Kinect and that allowed you to share the screen with different functions. For example, you could surf the Internet while playing or even watch TV.

