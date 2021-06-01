Sony opens the door to the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home

How many times have we talked about the possibility of seeing the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home? The rumors are out of control from the previous year. And while Marvel Studios has not ruled on the matter, it has been Sony Pictures who has broken the secrecy to comment on it. To everyone’s surprise, the producer’s recent statements are practically a confirmation that we will see the union of multiple universes.

In an interview with Variety, Sanford panitch, a manager at Sony Pictures, said that “There is a plan” to connect the Spider-Man Universe with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, he hinted that this will begin with the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home, whose premiere is scheduled for December 17, 2021. Without a doubt, this is the message that fans have been waiting for several months.

“There is actually a plan. I think now maybe for people it is becoming a little clearer where we are going. And I think when No Way Home comes out it will be revealed even more“said Panitch. Obviously, he did not go into narrative details, but they are not necessary. This excerpt from his statement is sufficient proof that the multiverse will be a fundamental element of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The manager, on the other hand, boasted the good relationship of Sony Pictures with Kevin FeigeChief Executive Officer of Marvel Studios: “The good thing is that we have a great relationship with Kevin. There is an incredible field to play with. We want those Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters. , and I think the same thing happens on your side [de Marvel Studios]… There are many opportunities that I think will happen“, he concluded.

The multiverse of Spider-Man: No Way Home is almost a fact

And why should we take his statement so seriously? Well, very simple: Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man. Also, if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will have a presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is because Sony Pictures authorized the participation of their arachnid heroes. Without forgetting, of course, that of Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx in the roles of Doctor Octopus and Electro, respectively.

If the above clues weren’t enough, in mid-April the very Alfred Molina confirmed that he will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “When we were filming, we all had orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be a big secret. But, you know, it’s all on the internet. In fact, I described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood.” commented. The latest rumor anticipates that Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin will be the main villain as the leader of The Sinister 6 (Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, Lizard, and Rhino).

