The mobile phone market is in crisis. Not only because of the fault of COVID-19 but also for other reasons, such as the increasing prices of smartphones. During the past month of February sales have fallen by 13.9% compared to the same month last year and this is obviously affecting some brands much more than others.

While Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi manage to place their devices among the best sellers of 2020, other mythical companies are not having as much luck. It is the case of Sony that sees how their numbers are not desired and that is that so far this year, the Japanese firm has achieved the lowest sales in its entire history.

Sales of Sony smartphones fail to start, is it the fault of the COVID-19?

It is curious that a brand with as much popularity as Sony, a leader in sectors such as televisions, cameras or entertainment services such as consoles, does not manage to obtain the same sales in the smartphone market. Despite the fact that there is no doubt that their devices have a great quality, there is something that prevents consumers from betting on the Japanese firm.

A few days ago, the president of Sony’s mobile division recognized that the company was in the process of transformation, of important organizational changes. Yes, all without losing the original essence of the company as it has been demonstrated with the new terminals presented just a few months ago.

Despite all this, the numbers are what they are and honestly they are not good at all. As we read in Phone Arena, Sony has announced that it has only sold some 400,000 mobile units in just three months, from January to March 2020. The company’s report is worrisome since it represents the lowest numbers in the history of the Japanese firm.

The truth is that Sony did not come from doing such bad numbers either. Nothing to do with those of other firms but it seemed that the company was taking flight little by little. More than 3 million units sold during the past fiscal year. Neither something so bad for a firm that many considered dead. However, the COVID-19 has damaged the plans of the company that is playing it all on demand, that its new Xperia 10 II and Xperia 1 II sell more than decently.

