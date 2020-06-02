Although the official presentation of the consoles has not yet taken place and several events are missing with information ahead, little by little it is glimpsed why technologies will bet the new generation consoles Sony and Microsoft, what will be their strengths and weaknesses, and what could be the price of each of the machines.

As for strengths, it seems obvious that Xbox Series X will be one step ahead in performanceAlthough it remains to be seen if this difference will be noticeable in games. PS5 it seems that it will have a certain advantage in relation to exclusives, as it happened in the last generation with PS4 and its large and varied licenses. On the price, at the moment there are no clues, but already all analysts expect a higher price than expected.

No one expects next-gen consoles to hit 400 euros, and if one does, it could deliver a dangerous blow to its rivals. But analysts expect 500 euros per console and, although it is not confirmed, recently Jim Ryan from Sony has hinted that PS5 certainly won’t be a cheap console. Speaking to Gamesindustry, the CEO of Sony ensures that video games are one of the industries least affected by times of crisis. People cannot leave the house and play to entertain themselves.

DualSense, the PS5 controller | Sony

Although of course he doesn’t know how the coming financial crisis will affect console sales: “I think the best way to tackle this is by providing the best possible value proposition,” he says, but that doesn’t mean that the price will go down. be short. “I don’t necessarily mean the lowest price. Courage is a combination of many things. In our area it means games, number of games, depth of games, breadth of games, quality of games, price of games … “, clarifies the manager.

We must remember that the next June 4 Sony will present the early ps5 games at an online event.