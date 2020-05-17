The 10-minute mini-episode will present a new version of the song and seeks to unite the Latin American region with a message of hope to celebrate the frontline workers of COVID-19.

Together, Sony Music and Global Citizen will launch a new version of the famous “Color Esperanza” with the main musical artists in Latin America. The song will be available on all major streaming platforms – Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Deezer, Pandora, Amazon – starting tomorrow, May 18.

The new version comes in a 10-minute mini-episode that seeks to unite the Latin American region with a message of hope to celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers.

This first social episode will include musical performances by the best Latino artists and compelling stories of frontline workers in the region. “The episode will lead our audience to see and hear the Color Esperanza 2020 song to support COVID-19’s response efforts in Latin America,” they announced.

They will participate Diego Torres, Ruben Blades, Camila, Camilo, Pedro Capó, Coti, Dilsinho, El Cigala, Farruko, Fonseca, Kany García, Leonel García, Gente De Zona, Leslie Grace, Nicky Jam, Lali, Ara Malikian, Dani Martín, Mau and Ricky, Prince Royce, Rauw Alejandro, Reik, Río Roma, Carlos Rivera, Ivete Sangalo, Thalía, Angela Torres, Manuel Turizo, Jorge Villamizar (Bacilos) and Carlos Vives.

The initiative that aims to support efforts in the fight against COVID-19 in Latin America. “Global Citizen and Sony Music are committed to supporting efforts against COVID-19, working with regional and local organizations around the world that are stepping up and changing their efforts to address the particular challenges that COVID-19 presents,” they said.

Diego Torres among the artists who collaborated in the charity action

All net income generated by the record company for this song will go to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to help stop the transmission of the virus and mitigate the health impacts of COVID-19 in the region. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is the specialized international health agency for the Americas. It works with countries throughout the region to improve and protect people’s health.

Mau and Ricky are also part of Color Esperanza 2020

Global Citizen’s goal is to raise awareness of this initiative, invite the world to join the movement and make a difference by simply listening to “Color Hope.” “Join the movement in Coloresperanza.me and let the music do the rest”, they promote from the record company.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Real life crimes and sins: Hollywood stars with stories of blood and prison

The lonely life of Val Kilmer, 20 years without a girlfriend, and why he did not want to play Batman again

“Normal People”, the series that became a global phenomenon in quarantine