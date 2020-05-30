Sony will not launch the exclusive PlayStation 5 games on the PS4, thus moving away from the path that Microsoft will follow with the Xbox Series X.

It will be next June 4, at 22:00 in Spain or 15:00 in Mexico, when Sony will announce the first games on the playstation 5. There were several months of constant speculation, but finally the Japanese company made it official. Although there is still a week to go until the event, Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, spoke on various issues related to the console. Mainly highlights the strategy they will follow with their exclusive titles.

“We want to offer the PlayStation community something new and different that can only be enjoyed on PS5,” said Jim Ryan.

In an interview with the Gamesindustry.biz portal, the manager made it clear that the PlayStation 5 represents a total generation jump. That is to say, the set of experiences, which also include exclusive games, will not see the light on PS4. If you’ve been on the lookout for Microsoft announcements, you’ll know Redmond ads will share exclusives across generations. For example, Halo Infinite will launch on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Sony will follow a different path, but sticking to the decisions they made with their previous consoles.

“We have always mentioned that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to the trouble of creating a next-generation console, you should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include. And this, in our opinion, is because they should be done. games that can make the most of those new features, “says Ryan. Likewise, he expressed that his objective is “offer the PlayStation community something new and different that can only be enjoyed on PS5”.

This does not mean that they have completely forgotten about the PlayStation 4. In fact, it reaffirms their commitment to continue serving to the players of this console, even more so that they have identified a rebound in users due to the global quarantine. The Last Of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima will never be delayed again and will be ready to entertain the summer of millions of people. They will be available on June 19 and July 17, respectively.

Forget about a cheap PlayStation 5

How much will the PlayStation 5 cost? The figure, unfortunately, remains a mystery. Ryan didn’t want to dig into the exact amount, but hinted that it will be high: “I think the best way to tackle this is by providing the best possible value proposition. I don’t necessarily mean the lowest price. Courage is a combination of many things. In our area it means games, number of games, their depth, breadth, quality and price … all these things and how they take advantage of the platform’s set of features, “he added.