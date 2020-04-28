Despite the fact that the 2020 MWC in Barcelona was canceled due to COVID-19, This did not prevent the Japanese company from presenting its new terminals.. These are the Sony Xperia 1 II and Sony Xperia 10 II, the two new devices announced by the brand and whose fans want to get their hands on it as soon as possible.

Because honestly Sony has not had anything easy in recent years. Curiously, and despite the fact that Sony is the leader in many markets such as televisions, cameras and even desktop consoles, its mobile division has been without a head for years. The strong competition that exists today and certain decisions such as maintaining screens with 21: 9 resolution have even made it more than once there has been talk of the closure of said mobile division.

Now, the president of Sony Mobile has given an interview to the AV Watch media where he has talked at length about the new Sony terminals, the decision of those names as well as the general situation of the Japanese company. A rather interesting interview that has left a couple of important details.

The president of Sony Mobile speaks loudly and clearly about his mobile phones

Through a video conference, Mitsuya Kishida has left us important words about Sony and its mobile division. Despite the fact that the sales figures are not as desired, thinks Sony should stay true to its spiritHence, its terminals are called Xperia 1 II and Xperia 10 II and have no other nomenclature. “When we decided to go from I to II we did it with the idea that we are going to continue to improve our phones constantly, so that later the III and then the IV will come, always being faithful to our essence since we want to keep the ideas established in previous models ”- said Kishida.

As for the company, Kishida acknowledges that 2018 and 2019 have been years of great change. Beyond regaining its place in the market, the objective of the Japanese firm was to improve the development of the products, their design, and the way of selling them. What’s more, its production today is concentrated in Thailand. That is to say, What Sony Mobile has been doing over the years is to completely transform the structure of its mobile division. Now that they have achieved this, they can advance to improve the product.

The president also spoke about the cameras of the Sony terminals. Think that the photographic section of its terminals is one of the strengths of its devices. In addition, he states that the images they use in mobile presentations and promotions are not “false” – an ear to Huawei? and therefore they are quite honest when it comes to selling their products to us.

More abundantly and although they know that today a photo camera cannot replace a DSLR, they want to surprise their users with the magnificent photographic results that a mobile terminal can achieve.

Finally, he also had words about COVID-19 or coronavirus. He acknowledges that this situation is complicated and that it affects all companies in the world, especially since many manufacture in China, the place of origin of the virus. They, although they have moved their production to Thailand, are working to meet the schedule and that their benefits are not altered, so they hope to be able to bring their new phones to market very soon.

In short, it seems that Sony Mobile is very clear on the path it must take right now after these years of transition. We only hope that thanks to its new phones the firm can be placed where it should be, along with the largest.

