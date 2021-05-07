Sony might redesign the PlayStation 5 CPU due to shortages

The component shortage it has become quite a serious problem for the entire tech industry. Even for those giants like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and Sony, which have seen their production calendars hurt. In the specific case of the Japanese company, have not been able to meet the huge demand for the PlayStation 5 since its launch in November 2020. Due to the above, Sony could resort to an unprecedented move to improve its situation.

According to the Taiwanese daily DigiTimes (via VG247), Sony to redesign the PlayStation 5 with a new custom 6 nanometer AMD CPU. The “for sale” model currently has a 5nm processor. —Also from AMD. Be careful, this does not mean that the company will change the look of the console. Its exterior design, as well as its performance, will remain exactly the same.

Why switch from a 5 nanometer CPU to a 6 nanometer? The current demand for 5nm processors. it has skyrocketed significantly. And it is that this component is not only the heart of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, but also the heart of millions of both portable and desktop computers. AMD was unable to fill its partners’ orders, who are shelling out a larger amount to get the chip they need.

The above, of course, is affecting console production costs. Sony cannot afford to lose more money for each unit sold of the PlayStation 5. While it is normal to start the generation with losses from hardware sales, no one knows when the component shortage will end. Acting now can be a lifesaver for the Japanese corporation.

According to the aforementioned media, Sony will start production of the redesigned PlayStation 5 between the second and third quarters of next year. Namely, This model could be distributed before Christmas 2022. Despite the importance of the move in logistical terms, Sony would not emphasize the change in the face of consumers. After all, the performance and design of the console will not suffer any alteration.

The PlayStation 5 is a success despite the shortage

Although the previous information could convey that Sony is going through a serious problem, the reality is that the PlayStation 5 is being a total success despite its scarcity. According to the data provided by the company in its latest financial report, until March 31, 2021 they had sold 7.8 million units around the world. In fact, the PS5 had a better boot than the PS4 and became the fastest-selling console in history by PlayStation —And from the US. Of course, the figure would be higher if it had been able to cover the demand.

