Sony makes a multi-million dollar investment in Epic Games again

As he prepares for the highly anticipated trial with Apple that begins May 3, Epic Games closed a multi-million dollar financing round. The video game development company added no less than a billion dollars to its finances. Thanks to this money, Epic Games’ valuation is now at $ 28.7 billion.

The fact that stands out is that an important part of the money was contributed by Sony. The Japanese multinational allocated 200 million dollars as part of a “strategic investment,” Epic announced.

According to the creators of Fortnite, Sony’s contribution is based on the close relationship that exists between both companies, and “reinforces the shared mission of advancing the latest in socially connected technology, entertainment and online services.”

Sony’s new investment in Epic Games reinforces PlayStation’s parent company’s interest in video game development. In July 2020, the Asian firm contributed $ 250 million, an agreement that gave him a minority stake in the company.

What will Epic Games use this new round of funding for?

The ad for the American company was quite generic. In the first instance they only indicated that the money would serve to “support future growth opportunities”.

Later, they added a statement from Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, who said that the money will help accelerate the development of connected social experiences in Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys. He also referred to the “empowerment” of developers via the Unreal Engine, Epic Online Serves and Epic Games Store platforms.

Fresh pre-trial money with Apple

In announcing the latest round of multi-million dollar funding, Epic Games did not refer to the legal dispute with the Cupertino company. However, the inflow of fresh money – and in large amounts – can be read as a show of confidence or support, ahead of the trial that will begin in just under three weeks.

It is worth remembering that Epic Games accused Apple of stifling competition through alleged abuse in the App Store review process. The developer also protested the 30% commission charged by Apple for purchases through the App Store and within applications.

Those from Cupertino allege that the percentage they charge does not differ from that of other application stores, such as the Google Play Store on Android. In addition, they defended the app review policies, as well as the prohibition of downloading them from an alternative source. In both cases, raised concerns around potential security threats to iOS.

The publicized trial between Epic Games and Apple will begin on May 3 and Senior executives from both companies are expected to testify. Undoubtedly, the “face to face” between Tim Cook and Tim Sweeney will be the most attractive that offers the counterpoint between the companies.

