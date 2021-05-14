Sony launches in pre-sale (and with gifts) its new Xperia 10 III

Sony’s new Xperia mid-range aims very high, with an OLED CinemaWide panel and 5G connectivity at a really attractive price.

Closing a 2020 already turned into its annus horribilis, the truth is that Sony wanted to forget it very soon by first announcing that its mobile division had returned to the green numbers many years later, after a deep restructuring that has put them back on the path of profitability in a market that Minato has always considered a priority for them.

In fact, and perhaps looking to complete this circle of good news, The Japanese giant presented by surprise its new Android range of 2021 a few weeks ago, with three models led by a Sony Xperia 1 III that bets at the highest level and that arrives accompanied by its now traditional and acclaimed compact high-end, the Sony Xperia 5 III, and a mid-cut smartphone that has already been put on sale in Spain officially, and that under the name of the Sony Xperia 10 III comes with credentials suitable for success.

Not in vain, the coming-out of the new Xperia more compensated It is produced at an ideal time, with summer at the gates and without too much noise around it, also leaving us with a very good taste in the mouth because a cast led by the panel OLED CinemaWide 1B colors and the 5G connectivity, finally joins a very consistent and attractive price without forgetting the best Sony DNA and its high quality finishes.

Now we tell you everything that the newest Sony Mobile offers, but we know that you want to know its price, so you will like to know that the Xperia 10 III will cost in Spain 429 euros at its launch, with shipments starting next June 14 and the gift for all those who reserve their unit of about Sony WH-CH710N headphones with active noise cancellation and a RRP of 150 euros.

The device is also available in four colors so that you can personalize the experience, in black, white, blue and pink in the official Sony store on the Internet.

Sony Xperia 10 III, what does Sony’s mid-range offer us in 2021?

Regarding its possibilities and its great quality / price ratio, we are talking about a smartphone that certainly raises the initial cost of the Xperia 10 II of 2020, although with a few clearly better specs and that perfectly compensate for the extra cost.

To illustrate it is its panel 6-inch CinemaWide 1B colors OLED with FHD + 1080p resolution and Triluminos and HDR technologies, which also comes protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 glass and animated by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 which is called to lead the medium / high cut in this year 2021.

A sufficient amount of memory, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable complete the datasheet, which has everything you could expect from a most current smartphone adding a modern and careful design yes, it does indeed have frames, but it is completely symmetrical to offer the best possible experience to its users.

The fingerprint reader is also placed in the most natural and comfortable position on one side, and the triple chamber will offer the required versatility in these times in terms of mobile photography.

Here we leave you with your specification table in full, so you don’t miss any details:

Sony Xperia 10 III Specifications and Technical Features Dimensions 154 x 68 x 8.3 mm

169 grams 6-inch OLED CinemaWide screen

21: 9

Full HD + resolution

HDR Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 RAM 6 GB Operating System Android 11 Storage 128 GB CamerasRear 12 megapixel + 8 megapixel telephoto + 8 megapixel ultra wide angle | 8 megapixel front Battery 4,500 mAh Others Gorilla Glass 6, IP68 certification, 3.5 mm audio jack, side fingerprint reader

Undoubtedly a very attractive smartphone that should be in the pools of those who appreciate a differential touch in finishes and design, adding a hardware with everything you need and a price that, this time, seems quite consistent to the possibilities and what they offer in the competition.

Now it’s time to speak to the market and you, the users, although If you want your unit of the Xperia 10 III do not delay Because the gift of Sony WH-CH710N headphones is limited in units.

Sony Xperia 10 III: a complete mid-range smartphone with 5G and OLED screen

