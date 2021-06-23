Sony just launched a waterproof bluetooth speaker for less than 50 euros

Good sound, waterproof and inexpensive.

Sony will not be the most popular firm in the mobile phone market, but there is no doubt that in general terms it is one of the largest in the world. Your TVs, consoles, headphones … even wireless speakers attest to this.

One of the latest products that the Japanese firm has presented to us is this waterproof bluetooth speaker and that it will be available at a price for all budgets. Ideal for this summer that is to come.

This waterproof wireless speaker from Sony is perfect for taking to the pool

As we read in Gizmochina, Sony India has presented a new bluetooth speaker and that in addition to being water resistant, has a sound quality worthy of the signature.

Thanks to the Extra Bass Sound Diffusion processor, it will allow us to listen to music with outstanding quality without any distortion. All this thanks also to its 5W output. As if that were not enough, it has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 16 hours autonomy on a full charge.

Sony wanted to emphasize that this SRS-XB13 (official name of the speaker) is designed for younger people thanks to its sound quality, portability and above all price. Because this device will be sold – for the time being temporarily in the Indian market – for just $ 54.

Available in pink, blue, gray and black, it will be available in Sony stores, select outlets and Amazon India. We only hope that it reaches other countries because it seems to us the ideal product for Take it to the pool or beach this summer.

