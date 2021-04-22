Sony just launched a portable and wearable air conditioner (yes, it was Sony, not Xiaomi)

Second generation of Sony’s wearable air conditioner, which is stylish and improves its cooling capacity.

A strange product and this time it is not Xiaomi who presents it from China, and it is that indeed Sony I already had since 2019 a portable and mobile-controllable air conditioner called Reon Pocket and that it allowed us to cool down placed directly on our clothes.

A fairly popular gadget apparently in Japan and other Asian markets, where it was financed by crowdfunding, or at least so interesting that Sony has thought of renewing it with this new Reon Pocket 2 that improves its design slightly starting from a very similar concept, although redesigning all its internal components for better efficiency.

In fact, it is that the new Reon Pocket 2 is capable of absorbing up to twice the heat to cool faster and more powerful, also adding a improved sweat resistance as a whole, to round off a device that will once again be wearable and that was presented directly to us by The Verge colleagues.

This youtuber has built an amazing 4K projector using an old Sony mobile

So this wearable air conditioner is now more suitable for use while doing sports, although it is still not totally resistant to water so it will not be able to get completely wet.

A new strap-like accessory that fastens around the neck, so that we can use it with normal clothes, although the Minato giant has signed agreements with sportswear brands such as Le Coq Sportif, Munsingwear or Descente to produce a range of clothing that has specific pockets to hold the Reon Pocket 2.

In fact, it is that Sony has emphasized its use for golfers, something that seems quite curious to us at least because I imagine a few cases of use surely something better: the subway at rush hour, crowded ceremonies or events with heavy clothes, walks in the summer sun …

And in case you wonder, the new Sony Reon Pocket 2 is already available in Japan from this week, where it costs 14,850 yen or something like about 138 dollars that translates into 115 euros at the current exchange rate so so.

The latest news from Sony’s Xperia family

In question for some time due to its bad sales figures, and especially after the abandonment of LG, the truth is that Minato’s company did surprise us last week, with the official announcement of its new Xperia range from 2021 in full, three smartphones for all tastes that will keep Sony in a market that, for them, is still key.

Right here we leave you with all the information of each of the models, the Xperia 1 III as a flagship, the Xperia 5 III renewing Sony’s compact high-end and a new Xperia 10 III that will compete in the mid / high cut:

