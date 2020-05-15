By Rodolfo León

05/15/2020 2:34 pm

Over the past few months, it has become quite evident that Microsoft is doing its best to promote the Xbox Series X. This console will face the Playstation 5 later this year, and American tech has given a lot to talk about, while Sony remain silent about his plans for the next generation.

The PS4 has been dominating this generation, and thanks to some future exclusives like The Last of Us: Part II and Ghost of TsushimaThis console still has a bit of life ahead of it. But what do you think Sony from this? Are you concerned about the aggressive strategy of Xbox? Apparently not.

During the company’s most recent financial meeting, Hiroki Totoki, CFO of Sony, stated the following:

“Some believe that the promotion of the PS5 is behind the Xbox. We consider everything strategically but always doing our best. I would wait until I see the sales of the PS5 to decide a winner. ”

In other words, Sony has no intention of competing against Microsoft In the marketing section, they prefer to see how both systems will compare when they go on the market.

Obviously, this does not mean that Sony is going to wait until the end of the year to talk about the PS5. It is strongly rumored that its reveal will take place in early June, and honestly it is time for the Japanese giant to say something. In fact, tomorrow we will have a new State of play focused on Ghost of Tsushima, and once that happens, the news about the PS5 they could start to arrive.

Source: Takashi Mochizuki

