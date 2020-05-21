With the future of Spider-Man in the hands of Marvel Studios, the owner of the rights seeks to continue developing films, so he contacted the television director S.J. Clarkson, who has signed on to take over this new movie.

The feature film will become part of the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters., which includes a series of characters related to Spider-Man.

Upcoming Sony releases include ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and ‘Morbius’. These films are the continuation of the relative success of ‘Venom’, as well as the incredibly successful integration of Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), played by Tom Holland.

Sony is working on the Madame Web movie, and Clarkson will be directing the new female-directed Sony movie Spider-Man.

There is no confirmation of a deal, although the first rumors say that it will be Madame Web, who in the comics is currently Julia Carpenter.

The casting has not been announced, but they say a top-notch actress is being sought for the role, with Charlize Theron and Amy Adams topping the list.

Clarkson is best known for her extensive television career, which has spanned the past two decades. He started working on British soap operas, before moving on to dramas such as the BBC’s ‘Life on Mars’.

In the 2010s, Clarkson switched to American television, working on episodes of ‘House’, ‘Dexter and, most notably, in episodes of each of Marvel’s Netflix shows, ‘Jessica Jones’ and ‘The Defenders.’

He was also tasked with directing the now canceled ‘Star Trek 4’ as well as pre-screening for Bond 25, now known as ‘No Time to Die’, in 2018.

The British hope that this time she will be able to advance with a big budget film.

However this is not a guarantee, although Sony works on the Madame Web movie And if everything doesn’t go well, he could join cancellations like ‘Sinister Six’ or the fourth installment of Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’.

A film directed by a woman, with a female protagonist, will allow new and interesting stories.