Sony is already thinking of a Spider-Man vs. Venom

¿Tom holland against Tom hardy? In the cinematic universe of superheroes and villains the battle between both would be equivalent to seeing Spider-Man versus Venom, one of the main enemies of the wall-crawler. Sony is the one that still owns the rights to the cinema of the iconic spider-man, although it has agreed with Disney so that it could appear in the official UCM of Marvel Studios, and apparently also does not rule out a future project with its two star characters from the franchise.

Not long ago we could see the first trailer of the second solo movie of the symbiote, Venom: There Will Be Carnage (and there with Tom Hardy facing Woody Harrelson), but the possibilities that a possible meeting between the two aforementioned titans would offer makes Sony executives rubbing their hands and seriously planning to do a crossover, according to the sources consulted by Giant Freakin Robot.

Taking into account that next Christmas Spider-Man will be released, No way home and that it will take us into in a web of multiverses, The idea no longer seems so far-fetched, as it would open the doors to options that Sony does not have right now. For example, in your agreement with Disney, you do not allow Tom Holland’s Spider-Man or other references to the MCU to appear. in the various spin-off or solo movies to perform from other characters outside of Spider-Man.

For now, Venom: There Will Be Carnage is scheduled to premiere on October 8th, Spider-Man: No way home the December 17 and, let’s not forget, the vampire Morbius with Jared Leto (another Marvel character in Sony’s hands) the January 28, 2022.