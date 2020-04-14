Unfortunately, the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) is far from stopped. The effects of this disease have also been felt in multiple developers around the world, as their employees have been infected despite preventive measures. Today it was confirmed that Sony Interactive Entertainment is the latest video game company affected.

Through an official statement (via Siliconera), Sony reported that an employee of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The company reported that the employee works at the Shibaura Crystal Shinagawa Konan office in Tokyo.

In case you missed it: coronavirus has affected the classification of games in Japan.

According to SIE, the case was identified on April 1, when the employee presented symptoms of a sore throat and a slight fever, after which he received treatment from home, according to the recommendations of a doctor. However, after showing no improvement, on April 9 the PCR test was done and on April 11 it was confirmed that he tested positive for the disease.

Sony has already taken hygiene measures to reduce infections

SIE reports that so far there is no other confirmed case of coronavirus infection. This is thanks, in part, to the fact that the company has implemented prevention measures since the end of January in order to protect the integrity of its employees.

Prevention measures include well-practiced hygiene, a ban on ocean liners, and a recommendation to travel at times when there are fewer people on the streets. Likewise, the company reiterated that it will continue to implement measures to care for its employees.

How do you receive this news? Tell us in the comments.

Sony is not the only affected company to have had employees infected with the coronavirus. Among the most recognized companies, the cases of Square Enix, Capcom and Kojima Productions have been confirmed. You can find more news related to this disease if you visit this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.