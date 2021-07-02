Sony Interactive Entertainment Acquires Nixxes to Further Advance PlayStation Studios Exclusive Titles

This highly regarded, Netherlands-based studio will contribute its technical expertise to help create world-class PlayStation gaming experiences.

SAN MATEO, California, July 01, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sony Interactive Entertainment (“SIE”) announced today that SIE has completed the acquisition of Nixxes Software BV (“Nixxes”), an industry leading Dutch studio with more than 20 years of experience in the game development and optimization. Headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and effective immediately, Nixxes will join forces with PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group to provide high-quality in-house development and technical capabilities for PlayStation Studios.

“I have great respect for Nixxes and am excited that this seasoned team is becoming part of the world-class development community at SIE,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “They demonstrate a passion for improving games and providing the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be an important asset to everyone at PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create exclusive PlayStation content with the best possible quality. “

“We are eager to get down to business and are very excited to bring our development and technical expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios,” said Jurjen Katsman, Founder and Senior Director of Development, Nixxes. “We look forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest quality gaming experiences for PlayStation fans.”

The terms of this transaction, including the acquisition cost, are not disclosed due to contractual commitments.

