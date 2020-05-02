By Rodolfo León

05/01/2020 12:26 pm

Since The Last of Us: Part II was delayed, things have not gone very well in Naughty Dog. Just last week, an anonymous user, who was rumored to be a former employee of this studio, leaked the entire story about this highly anticipated project, including its end. Now, Sony He has already found the person in charge and the rumors have been put to rest.

Sony has confirmed with GamesIndustry.biz who have already identified the main responsible for the previously mentioned leaks, confirming that they are not affiliated or associated in any way with Sony Interactive Entertainment or Naughty Dog, as it was rumored. However, the Japanese giant did not want to give more information about the identity of those responsible, as they continue to carry out the investigation.

Shortly before his delay, it was reported that employees of Naughty dog They suffered from strong levels of crunch, and many of them were tired from the terrible working conditions within the studio. This evidently caused the leaks to be linked to the theory of a possible revenge by one of the developers at Naughty dog, but fortunately it was not.

For his part, the game’s director, Neil Druckmann, promises to clear up all these rumors once the game finally reaches our hands:

Glad this got cleared up, but there are a lot of other false rumors out there. Looking forward to discussing all of this once the game is out. (Avoid comments if you don’t want spoilers) ❤️ https://t.co/q5U3aMnhse – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) May 1, 2020

“I’m glad all of this has been cleared up, but there are still a lot of false rumors out there. I promise to talk about this once the game has been released. (Avoid comments if you don’t want to read spoilers). ”

The Last of Us: Part II goes on sale on June 19 exclusively for Playstation 4.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz

.