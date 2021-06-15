SONY glitch confirms multiverse in Spider-Man: No way home

Much has been rumored about the movie Spider-Man: No Road Home, but every time we learn more details about the movie.

Sony Pictures Argentina recently shared a post with the official title of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the video that was quickly removed as it linked the multiverse to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The video also made a clear reference to Spider-Man: A New Universe (2018), winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Film. Although, they probably won’t join the characters from Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it’s still a fun way to Sony to reveal to fans that there will be a ‘multiverse’ and that the Peter parker from Tom holland will come across versions of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield.

What will the movie be about?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). Therefore Peter parker (Tom Holland) has been in serious trouble since Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) accused him of his death and revealed his true identity to the world. Luckily the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will try to help him by taking him to the Sancta Sanctorum. Once there, Peter parker He will use magic to try to solve his problems, but they will cause disaster by unleashing a few villains. The participation of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx), but there is also speculation that we will see the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandaman (Thomas Haden Church), Rhino (Paul Giamatti) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans).

Other actors who will repeat are Zendaya (MJ), Marisa tomei (Aunt May), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), JK Simmons (J. Jonah Jameson), Angourie Rice (Betty Brant), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Harry holland Y Christopher Cocke.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home It will premiere on December 17, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing it? While we wait for the first trailer, we can see all the movies of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.