Sony announced that it will be giving away Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey as part of its new Play at Home initiative. Confinement due to the pandemic of COVID-19 It has caused many companies to take advantage of offers on their platforms, although Sony has decided to go down the path taken by companies like Ubisoft or Epic Games, who They give away games to cope with quarantine.

According to an entry on the PlayStation blog, Sony announced that Play at home is a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of the pandemic. The initiative consists of offer free games to keep the community entertainedas well as establishing a $ 10 million fund to help independent studies.

Games can be downloaded for free for a limited time on PSN

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey will be available from April 15 to May 5 2020. The games can be downloaded from 20:00 hrs (GMT-8) which in Mexico time will be 22:00 hrs, while in Spain it will be 05:00 hrs on April 16. Once you install them they will stay in your game library forever.

In the case of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, the remastered trilogy that was released on PlayStation 4 is offered and adds to the offer of Uncharted 4: Thief’s End that is given away this month to PS Plus users. Journey is another remastered version of the PS3 classic that is also available on PC.

Sony warned that download speeds could vary, since a few days ago they joined the list of companies that regulate the traffic of their services so as not to saturate the internet.

He $ 10 million fund for independent developers has been created in order to support those studies hit by the pandemic of the coronavirus. Sony previously announced an investment of up to $ 100 million for healthcare workers and organizations that are battling the coronavirus.

Other companies in the video game industry that have donated funds for the COVID-19 fight are CD Projekt RED (Cyberpunk 2077), 343 Studios (Halo), Electronic Arts, Rockstar Games and Humble Bundle, who have created funding or allocated part of revenue from sales and downloadable content of some games.

👇 More in Explica.co