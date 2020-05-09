By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/08/2020 2:30 pm

We know that Sony wants to make Playstation 5 a much more interactive experience for its users. In current consoles, for example, you must first run a game, if you want to go to the multiplayer you must do it from its menu and wait for the game to load. The next generation will change this, because you can skip all of the above and go directly to the section you want from the system’s user interface.

However, a new patent suggests that the Japanese giant is willing to take this concept to another level. Said patent proposes a software solution where players will be informed about the time it will take them to fulfill a certain objective. It will also make suggestions to potentially optimize your playtime. Similarly, if you are having trouble completing a level, the console will suggest hints or tricks to progress.

“Your estimated time to complete this level is 45 minutes. If you choose X resource, your estimated time to complete it could be 25 minutes. ”

All this is connected to the rumors about the interface of the PS5 that have been playing for a while; indeed it seems that the PS5 It will include a type of virtual assistant that you can consult for advice or help in case you get stuck on a level. We want to believe that much of this will be optional, but it seems that Sony wants to optimize your time with the system, a very noble objective considering the lack of time that exists between some players.

Source: FPO

Nintendo takes legal action against the port of Super Mario 64 for PC



Reggie Fils-Aimé joins the board of directors of Spin Master, a toy company

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.