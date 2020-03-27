It was already a movement in the shade, which this week crystallized in the form of an announcement with almost immediate effect: Sony electronics It will soon be a new company in command of consumer technology that encompasses both its Xperia mobile devices like their Photo cameras Alpha, compact and video; their audio systems and headphones and their televisions, among other minor categories.

The restructuring, as announced by the Japanese giant, will take effect almost immediately. From next Wednesday April 1Sony Electronics Corporation will be an independently incorporated company, although linked to and under the umbrella of the Sony Corporation.

Sony Electronics, more independence for consumer electronics

For several years now, Sony has been facing less demand for its mobile devices, which they faced with a strategy focused on a less extensive, but more profitable, catalog. After an indentation in the accounts that lasted for years, Sony Mobile pivoted its manufacturing towards cheaper countries than China, laid off half of its workforce and abandoned some of its secondary markets, such as Mexico.

After this movement, it integrated the hitherto Mobile, Products and Solutions for Imaging, Entertainment and Sound at Home divisions into one, Electronic Products and Solutions. This restructuring will come to an end in 2020, with the incorporation of Sony Electronics Corporation.

Photo: mk7 | Wikimedia Commons

Electronic Products and Solutions –EP & S– is, according to the latest available financial results, one of the largest divisions within the company Japanese, similar in volume of business to PlayStation. In the last quarter, this meant 26.5% of both revenue and profit of the entire Sony.

In its statement, Sony states that EP&S will be formed alongside the associated marketing, manufacturing, logistics, contracting and engineering teams. It is done, according to the firm Shigeki Ishizuka, the CEO of Sony, to “not only accelerate the integrated operation of EP&S businesses”, but also to “optimize its organizational structure, its talent and business portfolio, while improving competitiveness” .

The redistribution that puts Sony Electronics at the forefront of the manufacturer’s electronics products has been going on for months. With the reorganization of your web pages and their social networks around this brand, it is a movement that was a matter of time.

The effects of COVID-19

Sony at MWC 2019. Photo: David Ortiz | Explica.co

In parallel and in an independent publication addressed to its investors, Sony anticipates some of the Effects that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on its accounts and its different segments of business. Whoever was one of the main manufacturers to discard its attendance at MWC 2020, is now considering the risks and impacts on its business structure.

The closure of production plants in Malaysia, unstable suppliers and the closure of physical stores around the world will affect various stages in the manufacture and distribution of electronic products. For this, his predictions for the end of the fiscal year ongoing are no longer realistic.

They also warn of a possible drop in the image solutions segment, where its mobile CMOS sensors are included. While production is still under control and without further incident, they expect there to be an impact on the demand and manufacturing of mobile devices globally that may affect them in the medium and long term. As a reference, last February up to 38% of sales in the sector disappeared.

Both the music and film sectors will be impacted, they foresee, by the respective cessation of concerts or recordings in which the audiovisual industry is mired worldwide. Especially from outside of Japan.

