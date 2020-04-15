Upgrade: A Sony spokesman contacted Polygon and clarified that the Amazon France listing is not accurate. “We have not made announcements to bring these games to PC,” the company said. Apparently an Amazon third-party vendor listed the games by “mistake.”

Original news:

Just a month ago, Sony surprised the entire industry by announcing the launch of Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC, an unprecedented movement with which they intend to popularize their exclusive franchises beyond the PlayStation consoles. Given this movement, the following question arose: will it be the only company game to reach the computer? A recent leak from Amazon France indicates that Sony’s strategy is even more ambitious.

The e-commerce giant has listed up to five Sony-exclusive PC games, The Last of Us Part II, Days Gone, Gran Turismo Sport, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and Bloodborne. Although all the proposals stood out at the time, none compares with the sequel to The Last Us, which is one of the most anticipated titles in recent years. If it finally lands on the computer it would be a significant move.

It should be mentioned that neither game has a release date or more details about it. We can not rule out that it is a mistake by AmazonAlthough the store leaks, regardless of the country in which they occurred, are usually correct most of the time. In fact, Amazon France also listed the computer version of Horizon: Zero Dawn weeks before it went official.

The Last of Us Part II was on everyone’s lips the week before; the game indefinitely delayed. As Sony explained, there were logistics problems due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in no way were they planning to distribute it only in digital format. Naughty Dog, meanwhile, assured that they were nearing completion of their development, so the postponement had nothing to do with lack of time to refine details.

