The Japanese multinational Sony announced Monday that it is delaying the launch of the video games for Playstation 4 “The Last of Us Part II” and “Ghost of Tsushima” due to difficulties in production stemming from the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.

The second part of “The Last of Us” was scheduled to hit the market on May 29, a date that has now been pushed back to June 19; while “Ghost of Tsushima”, originally scheduled for June 26, will not hit digital stores until July 17.

“Our teams at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Worldwide Studios continue to work on video game development as they face a constantly changing world for COVID-19, so we must adapt to the changing environment these days,” he said. in a statement the head of international studies at Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hermen Hulst.

“We know that it is not easy to reach the final goal in the present circumstances. Both teams have worked hard to produce first-class experiences and we look forward to hearing their reactions when the games are available in just a few months,” added Hulst.

“Ghost of Tsushima” is one of the most anticipated releases of the year on PS4 and the most complex game from the studio Suker Punch (also producers of the celebrated “Infamous”) to date.

It is he recreates in detail the 13th century Japan during the Mongol invasion and its protagonist is the last samurai on Tsushima Island, who must learn a new fighting style to end the invasion.

The Digital Deluxe version of the video game costs $ 69.99 and includes a digital copy of the game, an additional horse, a mount, a mask, a sword, and armor for the protagonist.

As for physical formats, “Ghost of Tsushima” is offered in two versions: the special edition, also for $ 69.99; and the collector’s edition, which costs $ 169.99 and includes a real exhibition mask that recreates the one worn by the protagonist in his adventures and the same extras within the videogame as the Digital Deluxe version.

Sony was one of the first companies to cancel its presence at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) video game fair that was due to be held in mid-March in San Francisco and which was finally postponed as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

