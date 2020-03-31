Sony Pictures has decided to delay next year the launch of some of its big bets for this 2020, as announced by the company itself through a statement collected by media such as Variety.

First of all it has announced that the premiere of ‘Ghostbusters beyond‘It is delayed from July 10, 2020 to March 5, 2021. In Spain the film was scheduled to be released on August 21, now pending a new date for 2021.

For its part, the launch of ‘Morbius‘It is delayed from the next July 31 to March 19, 2021, two weeks after the Jason Reitman film, also pending to know if that will also be its new release date for our country.

Meanwhile the other option of the company for this summer, ‘Greyhound‘, disappears from the schedule of upcoming releases and runs out of a release date. Again. To say out of curiosity that its first scheduled release date was April 5 … 2019, a year ago.

In turn, the company has finally decided to delay the launch of ‘Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run‘Also to 2021. Originally dated for this same Friday, April 3, the film will end up in theaters (at least in the United States) on January 15, 2021.

Interestingly, that January 15, 2021 was scheduled to debut ‘Fatherhood’, the new film by Paul Weitz (‘Admission process’, ‘Grandma’, ‘Bel Canto. The last show’) whose release, however, has been advanced almost three months, to October 23, 2020.

Finally mention that the company has decided to delay the premiere of ‘Uncharted‘from March 5 to October 8, 2021, the date on which the premiere of a new production of the Sony Marvel Universe was planned, which has now run out of date.

A production that is not ‘Venom 2‘, which at the moment maintains its premiere in both the United States and Spain for the next October 2 … we will see.