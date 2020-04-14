Sony is committed to its community of gamers and developers. It is for this situation that he is not only giving away games, but he is also going to create a million dollar monetary fund to support independent studies.

Through a publication on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that it has allocated $ 10 million to help its independent developer partners. This is to make the global situation caused by the coronavirus less complicated for those companies that could be facing difficulties.

In case you missed it: the PlayStation 5 could be in trouble

“Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the video game community and we understand the financial difficulties that many small studios are facing,” Sony explained. With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have allocated $ 10 million to support our independent developer partners. ”

It is worth mentioning that, at the moment, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not given more details about this fund. Thus, we do not know what the participation criterion is or what is the amount of money that each study that receives the support will receive. We will remain pending and we will inform you when we know more about it.

