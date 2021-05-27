Sony could bring games like ‘Gran Turismo’ or ‘God of War’ to mobile

Sony seeks to expand its franchises beyond video game consoles. The company is planning to bring some of its main titles such as God of War or Gran Turismo to the world of mobile devices. It is a strategy that another giant in the sector like Nintendo has carried out with relative success.

According to VideoGamesChronicle, in a meeting with investors, the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, has said that they intend to bring part of their iconic IP (intellectual property) to mobile devices during the current business year ending March 2021, after its successful results in the PC market.

“We are beginning our journey to get PlayStation IPs out of the console. We started last year by publishing two of our games on PC, Horizon Zero Dawn and Predator, and both were profitable and had a very successful publishing debut (…) In fiscal year 21 we will start publishing some of our iconic PlayStation IPs on mobile devices ». Jim Ryan, President of Sony Interactive Entertainment

During her presentation, Ryn cited a study indicating that mobile games generated 121 billion revenue worldwide in 2020. These figures, according to the Sony executive, contrast with the 62 billion contributed by the console market and 42 billion of the computer games market.

Sony wants a slice of the mobile gaming pie

Photo by Daan Geurts on Unsplash

Sony seems determined and to focus part of its efforts on landing outside the world of video game consoles, as it has already done on PC. Previously, Ryn has said that “some of the best PlayStation franchises” could reach the mobile world.

As if this were not enough, a job offer discovered in April revealed that Sony was looking to hire staff to adapt its “hottest franchises” for mobile devices.. Candidates would be responsible for developing a long-term plan (3 to 5 years) for the development of the strategy.

While he hasn’t provided further details, the company’s most popular franchises include Gran Turismo, God of War, and Uncharted. Sony could go two ways with its IPs: create new games specifically designed for mobile or make a portsIn other words, converting a title developed for the console to a new platform without changing its original structure.

Mobile gaming is still big business and it makes sense that Sony wants to break into this arena. Until now, some of the best-known titles in the industry are still only available on consoles, but that could be changing.

Read this too …