Sony could be developing a Black Cat movie with Felicity Jones – Tomatazos

Superhero cinema is far, far from losing its place of honor in today’s industry and the biggest studios still have many plans for their characters. Through The Hashtag Show (via Comic Book Movie) a very special rumor is reported about Black Cat, a character linked to Spider-Man in Marvel comics. According to the news outlet, Sony could already be developing a film for the Black Cat and with Felicity Jones as the main star. Fans were delighted with the actress in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro Menace – 52% and maybe we’ll have her back soon.

For more than twenty years, Sony has handled live-action adaptations of Spider-Man and continues to do so. After the Sam Raimi trilogy came Peter Parker played by Andrew Garfield, and for the second installment we had Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy, a very special character in Marvel comics who remains a reader favorite to this day. In the past there was talk of a film for Silver Sable and Black Cat that would be titled Silver & BlackHowever, the project was soon discarded by Sony; but things could have changed for the Black Cat.

The Hashtag Show rumor mentions that the Black Cat movie at Sony is being written by a freelance screenwriter, and that it will have changes to the origin story that the character’s most loyal fans might not like. It is also necessary to mention that it would not be the same Felicia Hardy observed in The Amazing Spider-Man 2But a completely different take on the style of what Marvel Studios did with Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film’s plot “will follow Felicia as she works alongside her father, Walter Hardy, and his disappearance, leading to Black Cat running into Chameleon and Blaze.”

Black Cat was created by Marv Wolfman and Dave Cockrum, debuting in # 194 of The Amazing Spider-Man. His skills include martial arts, gymnastics, probability alteration, thief skills and the use of a grappling hook to carry out his missions. This character is much closer to Spider-Man since he is one of Peter Parker’s best-known love interests. Among fans of Spider-Man it is quite popular, so it is not surprising that Sony wants to introduce it.

Sony and Marvel Studios have a strange truce regarding the handling of Spider-Man and the characters linked to him. Their next joint project is Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that has been talked about a lot due to the return of actors who have participated in previous films of the arachnid superhero such as Alfred Molina or Jamie Foxx. Tom Holland stars in the third installment of Peter Parker in the MCU and it promises to be absolutely great, will we see the multiverse in its fullness? It opens in theaters on December 17.

For its part, Sony Pictures will release Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius, a film starring well-known opponents of Spider-Man. Of course, the rumors about his union with the history of the MCU are abundant but neither Sony nor Marvel Studios have given clues about it, only time will tell us to what extent the lore of Spider-Man will expand on the big screen next to Tom holland.

Venom: Let The Be Carnage opens in theaters on September 24. Morbius It will hit the billboard until January 28, 2022.

