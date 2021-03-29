Sony confirms that it will close the virtual stores of the PS3, PS Vita and PSP

The rumor came true. Sony confirmed that it will close the virtual stores of the PS3, PS Vita and PSP, thus ending an era made up of thousands of games. It is worth mentioning, however, that the closing dates will be different depending on the platform. The PlayStation Store for PS3 and PSP will be dismissed on July 2, 2021, while the PS Vita store will close its sales on August 27 of the same year.

Another issue to take into account, and that puts an end to the concern of many players, is that it will be possible to download any game purchased even after the stores close. So you don’t have to worry about losing your digital purchases forever. It will also be possible to access multimedia content (such as movies) purchased and free titles that you obtained through PlayStation Plus. Obviously, you can only access the purchased content from your PS3, PS Vita or PSP.

What then does the closure of the virtual stores of PS3, PS Vita or PSP imply? As of the indicated dates, you will not be able to purchase digital games on these platforms.. If you want to expand your current catalog with a proposal, we recommend doing it soon before it is too late. Additionally, Sony makes it clear that it will also not be possible to make purchases within the games —Microtransactions, for example.

A situation that will arise in some users is that of having a balance in the PS3, PS Vita or PSP stores, but not owning a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. In this sense you should not worry either, your money will not be left in limbo. Sony explains that the balance is tied to your PlayStation Network account, so you can use it in the future to make purchases on the PS4 or PS5.

Developing…

More on this topic