By Rodolfo León

05/28/2020 1:59 pm

By now, we all know the impact the coronavirus has had on all industries, including videogames. But it’s still interesting to know that Sony had multiple presentations scheduled for earlier this year, all focused on the Playstation 5, but eventually its executives decided to cancel them.

The information comes from Alanah Pearce on the podcast Kinda Funny Games Daily. In accordance with Pearce:

“Sony wanted to hold several presentations this year, and I know this from developers who were supposed to be part of these presentations, but they did not because for some reason, somewhere in the Sony hierarchy, they were very obsessed with the idea of ​​doing everything in a very, very professional way, instead of something already pre-recorded. ” So they were not willing to do something with less than 25 or 30 people. Which, for the developers who were planning to reveal their games during these events, was quite frustrating. PlayStation didn’t want to do things that looked homemade. They refused this idea. So I feel like the next thing they reveal will be massive. ”

In a nutshell, Sony want the presentation corresponding to the PS5 be as professional as possible, ensuring that you meet the quality of this type of event. We do not doubt that the Japanese giant had several events scheduled as mentioned, but it is clear that the company wants to do things well.

Apparently the following week we will have a presentation dedicated to PS5, specifically on June 3, so it won’t be long before we recognize the efforts of Sony.

Source: Kinda Funny Games

