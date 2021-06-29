Sony buys Housemarque, the studio behind ‘Returnal’

Sony has decided to expand the PlayStation Studios catalog with the recent acquisition of Housemarque. The creators of Returnal join the ranks of the company, surely with the desire to continue developing exclusive video games for PlaySation 5.

The news was announced by Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios. The manager assures that the Finnish firm “has an incredible vision” and is capable of “creating new memorable games”.

While Housemarque’s recent success is clearly associated with the launch of Returnal, the studio has significant industry experience. In the past they have developed other prominent titles such as Super Stardust HD and Dead Nation, but their work has not been limited to the Sony console. They have also developed games for Xbox 360, PC or iOS, but now more than ever the focus will continue to be specifically on PS5.

“We are very excited to finally join the PlayStation Studios family! This gives our studio a clear future and a stable opportunity to continue to offer game-centric approaches, while experimenting with new methods of narrative delivery and pushing the boundaries of this modern art form, “said Ilari Kuittinen, co-founder and CEO of Housemarque.

Housemarque, the new addition to PlayStation Studios

With the acquisition of Housemarque, Sony continues to expand the PlayStation Studios brand. The company had already made a big hit in 2019 with the purchase of Insomniac Games, the studio behind Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank, and now adds another consolidated name in the market. But there would be more interesting plans for the future.

When announcing the purchase from the creators of Returnal, the PlayStation Japan Twitter account posted the wrong promotional banner. Instead of displaying the Housemarque logo, had the one from Bluepoint Games. The tweet was quickly deleted, but the image was recovered and shared again on the social network.

..so apparently PlayStation Japan uploaded the wrong image with their first tweet on Housemarque’s acquisition, and it actually mentions a Bluepoint acquisition pic.twitter.com/yQBHtLbG5c – Nibel (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

Is Bluepoint Games Sony’s next target? It is likely so, especially considering that such a study has worked in recent years on remakes and remasters of titles for PlayStation. Such has been the case with Demon’s Souls, Shadow of the Colossus, and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, among others.

