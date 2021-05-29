Sony bets on a ‘wearable’ to create sound effects

A new way of creating music seems to be coming. Sony has launched on Indiegogo, the crowdfunding platform, a bracelet called Motion Sonic that works with various instruments and allows you to “control sound in sync” with body movements.

At Sony they indicate that it all started with an idea by Heesoon Kim, an engineer who came up with the idea of ​​capturing wind noise with microphones located on the wrist and adding some effects to translate body movements into intuitive sound.

Motion Sonic first came out in 2017. Sony thought the wearable could be used to play instruments in the air. However, the concept has been evolving in its form and use, although it still has a long way to go.

One of the first Motion Sonic prototypes

Sony’s device now looks much smaller and, as you can see in the videos below, It has straps that allow it to be adjusted to the wrist or palm of the hand. In addition, it has a six axis sensor used to detect the movement of the user and LED lighting of different colors.

You can configure Sony Motion Sonic effects from your smartphone

Motion Sonic can create musical effects in real time. This requires an instrument linked via an audio interface to a smartphone. A mobile application allows associating various sounds to body movements.

For example, if you are playing the piano, the Sony device can apply effects to a hand rotation. You can also do it, in case of playing guitar, with a palm lift. The truth is that the possibilities for musical creatives can be endless.

The application allows to apply pitch change, filters, reverb, delay, and gain and noise changes. “I believe we can create never-before-seen entertainment with Motion Sonic and I am very excited to create a new culture,” says project leader Heesoon Kim.

However, as mentioned at the beginning, the Sony project is in the crowdfunding stage to obtain the necessary financing for its development. The first 400 units will be sold through the platform to $ 218. The rest can be acquired by $ 248. If all goes well, the product could be released to the public in March 2022.

Read this too …