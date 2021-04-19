Sony backtracks: it will not close the Store of PS3 and PS Vita for the moment | Gaming

Sony has thought better of the closure of the Store of PS3 and PS Vita and announces a change of direction of the strategy. They will continue to allow digital games to be purchased on those two veteran platforms while creating next-gen experiences and the new PS VRs.

Sometimes making noise works for large companies to think twice about the conditions of their services. Some days ago, Sony announced that this summer it would close the digital game store for PS3, PS Vita and PSP.

It would still allow us to download purchased games, but there were titles that were only digitally, especially many independent games, which would be lost forever after the designated dates. This is something that a large part of the community did not like and, in a week full of controversies, Sony has backtracked.

And is that, many users are awaiting the controversy with the PS4 CMOS battery, which seems to also affect PS5 and Xbox Series, and Sony has taken the opportunity to reach out to users of its more “retro” platforms, in quotes .

In principle, They had planned to close the Store of PSP, PS3 and PS Vita between June and July of this year, but Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation, has issued a statement on the platform’s blog in which announces a change of measures and qualifies the initial measures as “wrong”.

This is the statement:

“We recently notified gamers that the PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita is scheduled to end this summer.

However, upon reflection, it is clear that we made the wrong decision. So today I am happy to say that we will keep the PlayStation Store running for PS3 and PS Vita. The PSP Store will be retired on July 2, 2021, as planned.

When we made the decision to end purchase compatibility for PS3 and PS Vita it was due to a number of factors, including compatibility issues on older devices and the possibility of focusing our resources more on older devices. newer devices, which most of our players play on.

The hardware world is going through a time of great uncertainty, for reasons beyond its own market. Without stock of consoles or gaming graphics cards, gamers cannot make the leap to the next generation.

Now we see that many of you are looking forward to continuing to buy classic games on PS3 and PS Vita in the immediate future, so I am glad that we have been able to find a solution to remain active.

I’m glad we can keep this part of our story alive for gamers to enjoy as we continue to create cutting-edge new game worlds for PS4, PS5, and the next generation of VR.

Thank you for sharing your feedback with us – we always listen and appreciate the support of our PlayStation community. “

As you see, It seems that the reaction of the community has given thought to the bosses of the PlayStation video game division, so not bad at all. And this, by the way, happened not long ago when Microsoft announced the price increase for Xbox Live, something that the community did not like at all and that, therefore, was not executed.