After an indefinite delay due to the coronavirus, Sony announced the release date of The Last of Us Part II. According to the PlayStation Blog, the Naughty Dog game will be Available globally on June 19, while Ghosts of Tsushima will arrive a month later, on July 17.

“As our teams at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Worldwide Studios approach development milestones and face a world changed by COVID-19, we are forced to adapt to today’s changing environment,” says Sony, who says that have seen a facility in the global distribution environment reason why it has decided to announce the dates of both games.

Sony’s decision comes after reports from an alleged leak involving history from The Last of Us Part II. On sites like 4chan or Resetera it was reported that an employee had released essential content that reveals key points of the scriptWhich is why the company decided to announce the launch date.

Until now Naughty Dog and Sony have kept tight on the leakSo the launch announcement seeks to divert attention and repair damage. The Last of Us Part II was planned to be released on May 29 and then indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The developer studio argued logistics problems that were beyond its control as the cause of the delay.

This decision was not made lightly by fans calling for a digital download launch as reports emerged that the game would be finished and the delay was only due to a decision by Sony to put The Last of Us Part II on the shelves and ensure sales in physical format.

A negative effect of the pandemic on video games was distribution problems. Titles like Resident Evil 3 Remake and Final Fantasy VII Remake, which were released in full confinement, were affected by delays in physical copies. In the case of Square Enix, the company had to bring forward the delivery of Final Fantasy VII Remake in some regions and offer a preload more than a week in advance to ensure a successful launch.

