Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces that the long-awaited virtual reality title MARVEL’s Iron Man VR will arrive on July 3 exclusively for PlayStation®VR.

Announcing the release date of Marvel Iron Man VR It has been made public through the official Twitter profile of PlayStation® and the developer studio, Camouflaj, wanted to show their appreciation to the fans for their patience, in addition to showing their enthusiasm for the revealed date.

The title will put players in the shoes of Tony Stark, who, after several years fighting crime and being a world-class superhero, will be attacked by the fearsome and mysterious Ghost, a hacker who reuses old weapons from Stark Industries to attack their facilities.

In this sense, in MARVEL Iron Man VR, players must help Tony Stark in his fight against Phantom and use the two PlayStation®Move movement controls to activate Iron Man’s repulsion reactors and sail the skies with a state-of-the-art arsenal .

MARVEL Iron Man VR will follow the typical trail of the hero, with moments full of humor, emotion, suspense and adrenaline. Additionally, players will be able to become Tony Stark out of armor to interact with the world, choose between different dialogue options and live their lives, or interact with iconic Marvel characters. The game, in addition to promising exciting moments and lots of action, also strives to create a real and deep Iron Man story. So much so that Christos Gage himself, legendary writer of Marvel, has collaborated directly in the narrative part.

Marvel Iron Man VR

