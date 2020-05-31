Sony has announced that the Playstation 5 (PS5) will be unveiled on June 4 at a special event featuring the console’s launch catalog.

As rumors anticipated, Sony has confirmed the release date of the PS5, its next-gen console. The company, through a Tweet, has announced that its new PlayStation 5 will be presented in style at a special event on June 4, 2020:

The company, which has already revealed many technical details of the console, as well as the appearance of its control and some functionalities, calls us to this special event to know, above all, the console’s launch catalog.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00 pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd # PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC – PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

PS5: a presentation full of games

In a blog post, Sony explains that at this PS5 launch event on June 4 they will show the games coming to PS5, and that according to Sony, “they represent the best in the industry for innovative studios that span the globe. ” The titles, moreover, are focused to demonstrate the potential of the hardware, whose SSD and memory systems promise to be a game changer for the console industry.

The company also anticipates that this launch event for the PS5 will last a little over an hour and, for the first time and that will be done entirely in streaming, for everyone at the same time

It will be, however, one more part of the series of updates on PS5 and, therefore, the company will surely keep some other ace up its sleeve in the form of information on the console that it will show later as the date is confirmed launch, something that is still unknown.

The event will be, as we say, on June 4 itself at 10:00 pm in Spain (three noon in Mexico) and can be followed through the company’s official channels, both on YouTube and on Twitch.

