Sony has revealed the identity ofPlayStation Studios, a new official seal in the structure of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. thatwill cover in-house productions for PlayStation 5. The information has been disseminated from the company’s official channels on social networks, showing an introductory scene of the identity brand that recalls the animation used in the films ofMarvel(and by Xbox Game Studios).

The badge features the traditional logo that identifies the PlayStation family products on a square, accompanied by the word “Studios” in capital letters. The cinematic animated sequence shows the associated symbols on the home console control knob with iconic characters reflected. The first appearance is reserved for the iconicNathan Drake, from the ‘Uncharted’ franchise, followed by Aloy, protagonist of ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ and runs between well-known franchises such as ‘Ratchet & Clank’, ‘God of War’ and ‘The Last of Us’.

Joint launch to PlayStation 5

The new brand will be included in the exclusive Sony games that will make their debut after the arrival in the PlayStation 5 stores. However, the label will not only be present in the productions of the origin studios, but alsoin projects funded by Sony to third parties.

Exclusive developer games like ‘Naughty Dog’, ‘Insomniac Games’ and ‘Sucker Punch’, for example, will wrap around the brand. However, other studios under the direction of Sony will also have the label.

“If our studios manage the production of these titles and work with an external developer, the PlayStation Studios brand will accompany the game.It does not mean that we have purchased the developer’s rightsIt only shows that we treat the project as our own, but in many cases, we did not acquire the studio, “says Eric Lempel, senior vice president and global head of marketing for Sony. Possibly, this policy is similar to that adopted with ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man ‘. At that moment,Insomniac Games was not a studio owned by the Japanese giant, but the game is exclusive to PS4.

“We are all big Marvel fans”

According to the company, the label is not intended for the company’s next immediate releases. Therefore, the label will not appear in‘The Last of Us Part 2’ and ‘Ghost of Tsushima‘. It will also not be used in the computer version of ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’, which will miss out on the neat Marvel-style sequence.

Speaking about the Disney studio, the PlayStation executive has referred to the similarity of both animations. Lempel does not deny inspiration:“We are all big Marvel fans, but the motivation to create the sequence has to be found in their own games. One of our best titles of all time has a Marvel character, Spider-Man. But the true meaning is to do something specific for our games and our industry, “concludes the executive.

According to Lempel,animation will change over time, the characters or franchises will be added and varied with the arrival of the titles with the PlayStation Studios label. PlayStation 5 will hit the market later this year, possibly accompanied by the first games associated with the new Sony brand.

.